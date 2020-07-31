iPhone 12 Launch Set For Delay, Apple Confirms

Apple usually releases new smartphones in September. However, it looks like we’re going to have to wait just a little longer for the iPhone 12. Chief Financial Officer, Luca Maestri broke the news during Thursday’s earnings call. “As you know, last year we started selling new iPhones in late September,” Mr. Maestri said. “This year, we project supply to be available a few weeks later.”

iPhone 12 Delay Rumors Turn Out to be True

In a way, this should come as no surprise. We’ve been hearing rumors of production delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic for a while now. However, a top Apple exec actually making the admission public at this stage is still significant.

It’s not the first time an iPhone has been delayed either, although it is the first time an entire range has been held up. The iPhone XR was announced in September, but pre-orders didn’t even start until a month later. It’s worth noting that that didn’t hold back the success of that device, which went on to be a Christmas bestseller.