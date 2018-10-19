Apple Starts iPhone XR Pre-orders, Availability Still Good

Apple’s new iPhone XR has been available for pre-order for several hours and availability is still good. The only model showing a shipping delay so far is the 128 GB yellow model from T-Mobile.

Pre-orders for the iPhone XR started shortly after midnight pacific time. Deliveries and in-store availability starts next Friday, October 26th. The 128 GB yellow model from T-Mobile, however, is showing as shipping in one to two weeks.

The iPhone XR costs less than the iPhone XS and XS Max, but is physically larger than the XS model. It has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD screen instead of OLED, a single 12 MP rear-facing camera, front-facing Face ID camera, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, stereo speakers, and NFC support for Apple Pay contactless payments.

The new model matches the iPhone X styling with a thin bezel and display notch for sensors and cameras. It also uses the same A12 Bionic processor as the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, and offers dynamic depth of field despite its single-lens camera.

The iPhone XR is available in aircraft-grade aluminum in coral, black, blue, yellow, white, and PRODUCT(RED) with 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB capacities. Pricing starts at US$749.