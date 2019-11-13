New Mac Pro Available in December 2019

Apple announced Wednesday that it’s new Mac Pro will be released in December 2019. The new Pro Display XDR will become available at the same time.

New Mac Pro and XDR Display Available Next Month

No specific date was given, but alongside announcing a new 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple said that the new Mac Pro will be available next month. The device was revealed at WWDC 2019. It has workstation-class Xeon processors, up to 28 cores, a 1.5TB capacity memory system and eight PCIe expansion slots. It also has what Apple claims is the world’s most powerful graphics cards. It starts at $5,999.

Alongside the Mac Pro, users can also purchase the 32-inch Pro Display XDR display. It is a 6K Retina display with P3 wide and 10-bit color. It boasts 1,600 nits of peak brightness, a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and a superwide viewing angle. The CDR display starts at $4,999.