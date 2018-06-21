New York Transit Support Was Just Added to Apple Maps

Apple added support for New York transit to Apple Maps for Buffalo. Apple’s list of cities hasn’t been updated with Buffalo yet, so it appears that it will be gradually rolling out.

New York Transit

If you’re an iOS user in Buffalo, New York you can now find trains, buses, and other forms of public transportation within Apple Maps. Transit support was first added to Apple Maps in 2014. Since then Apple has been slowly adding the feature for cities around the world.

