Nike+ Apple Watch Series 4 Not Available Until October 5

Apple Watch Series 4 pre-orders start on Friday, September 14th, and deliveries start on September 21st. That is, unless you’re buying the Nike+ model because it doesn’t start delivering until October 5th.

You can pre-order the Nike+ model on the 14th, just like any other Apple Watch Series 4. That’ll apparently come with a side order of patience. While your friends are getting their new Apple Watch a week later, you’ll have to wait until October.

Apple announced Apple Watch Series 4 at its “Gather Round” media event on September 12th, along with the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and iPhone XR.

The new Apple Watch models come in 40mm and 44mm sizes, up from 38mm and 42mm in earlier models. The screens are about 30% larger, and the smart watch packs in a 64-bit S4 processor. They also have new ECG heart activity monitoring sensors and special alerts if you fall.

[Apple Unveils iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone XR]

Apple Watch Series 4 pricing starts at US$399 for the GPS-only models and $499 for the GPS plus cellular models. Pre-orders start this Friday and they’ll be in stores on September 21st.