Nike+ Apple Watch Series 4 Not Available Until October 5

Apple Watch Series 4 pre-orders start on Friday, September 14th, and deliveries start on September 21st. That is, unless you’re buying the Nike+ model because it doesn’t start delivering until October 5th.

Apple Watch Series 4 Nike+

You can pre-order the Nike+ model on the 14th, just like any other Apple Watch Series 4. That’ll apparently come with a side order of patience. While your friends are getting their new Apple Watch a week later, you’ll have to wait until October.

Apple announced Apple Watch Series 4 at its “Gather Round” media event on September 12th, along with the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and iPhone XR.

Apple Announces Apple Watch Series 4 with Bigger Display, New Watch Faces

The new Apple Watch models come in 40mm and 44mm sizes, up from 38mm and 42mm in earlier models. The screens are about 30% larger, and the smart watch packs in a 64-bit S4 processor. They also have new ECG heart activity monitoring sensors and special alerts if you fall.

[Apple Unveils iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone XR]

Apple Watch Series 4 pricing starts at US$399 for the GPS-only models and $499 for the GPS plus cellular models. Pre-orders start this Friday and they’ll be in stores on September 21st.

