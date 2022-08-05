OBS Live Streaming App Beta Now Optimized for Apple Silicon Macs

The popular live streaming app known as OBS has released a new beta that works well with Apple Silicon Macs. The OBS beta update brings in native support for Apple Macs with M1 and M2 chips.

First Beta of OBS Studio 28 Brings Improved Performance

As posted on the app’s official website, the first beta of OBS Studio 28 provides full native support to Apple’s Silicon platform. This means that Apple Silicon Macs will be able to enjoy significant improvement in the app’s performance. The beta update also added some new features to the OBS live streaming app.

Although Apple Silicon Macs support apps made for Intel computers through Rosetta technology, the apps can’t fully utilize Apple’s ARM chips. Apps with native Silicon support were proven to work faster without consuming too much power. Hence, many Mac users prefer to use apps with native support for their processors.

This is good news for Silicon Mac owners who usedthe live streaming app. However, the app developer noted that third-party party plug-ins still need to be updated to work with M1 and M2 Macs.

New Features of OBS Live Streaming App

When it comes to new features, OBS Studio 28 added support for 10-bit HDR video and the new ScreenCaptureKit API. This API allows high-performance screen capture on macOS. In addition, the update also brought improved support for the Apple VT encoder.

Aside from the good news, the first beta of the OBS live streaming app also came with bad news. The app dropped support for macOS 10.13 and 10.14 as well as other operating systems. These include Windows 7 and 8, Ubuntu 18.04, and all 32-bit operating systems.

OBS Studio 28 beta is now available to download on Github for testing purposes only. No word yet on when the public version of the app will become available. Those who are looking for a good live streaming software might want to give this app a try.