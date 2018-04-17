PSA: Opera VPN Shutting Down

A couple years ago Opera launched its own VPN service called Opera VPN that the company promised would be free for life. Turns out “life” meant about two years because Opera VPN is shutting down at the end of April.

Opera announced the demise of its VPN service on their website saying, “Opera VPN app to be permanently discontinued as of April 30th, 2018.”

Opera VPN was available for macOS, iOS, Windows, and Android. Opera Gold subscribers are getting a one-year free VPN subscription from SurfEasy as a consolation.

VPN, or Virtual Private Network, services create a sort of private internet tunnel where your Web activity is encrypted. A VPN is great for protecting your online activity on public networks, or whenever you’re concerned about who may be keeping track of your network activity.

If you have been using Opera VPN, there are plenty of other options to choose from. If you haven’t been using a VPN on public networks, now is a good time to get started.