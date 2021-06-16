On Wednesday, OtterBox has officially released its newest product called Power Swap Controller Batteries. It’s available to purchase for US$59.95.

Swappable Xbox Controller Batteries

Power Swap Controller Batteries feature quick-release batteries that swap on the fly with one hand. The included dock charges both batteries simultaneously.

Features include:

Reserve energy cell sustains controller power while you swap

Continuous power eliminates need to resync

Never connect controller to console to charge again

Illuminating low-battery alert, so you always know when you’re running low

The product is part of Microsoft’s Designed for Xbox program and supports Xbox One controllers and Xbox X | S controllers.