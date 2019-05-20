Pandora Desktop App for Mac is Now Available

Pandora announced today that the Pandora desktop app for macOS is now available to download, giving you full-featured access to the streaming service.

Pandora Desktop App

Besides your regular Pandora content you’ll get access to new features:

Keyboard controls that let you play, pause, replay, skip, shuffle, or thumb up/down songs right from your computer keyboard.

On-screen song notifications that graphically display the artists, albums, and song titles for the music that’s currently playing.

App-based controls for our new Pandora Modes feature, which lets you customize the music you hear on your Pandora stations using selectable “modes” including Crowd Faves, Deep Cuts, Newly-Released, Artist Only, and more.

You can download the app here, which requires macOS 10.10 (Yosemite) and above.

