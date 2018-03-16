Apple Will Be Hosting a Developer Workshop in Paris

Apple has been sending out invitations to a developer workshop in Paris. It will be held next Friday, March 23 at the Station F startup incubator. It looks like it will last two hours with the topic of app development and will help developers improve and promote their software.

Le Workshop

This is most definitely related to the stink French finance minister Bruno Le Maire raised about Apple and Google. Both companies have commented on the issue, with Apple saying that it has a relationship with “tens of thousands” of French developers. Collectively these developers have earned over a billion euros from the App Store.

Apple is also prepared to tell its side of the story in court, saying in part:

Apple has always defended the privacy and security of users and does not have access to user transactions with third-party applications. We are fully prepared to share our story in the French courts and to clarify this misunderstanding. In the meantime, we will continue to help French developers realize their dreams and support French students in their code learning through our coding program.

The Paris developer workshop could be interpreted as a way for the company to boost its PR ahead of the court date. And it could work too.