Phil Schiller Teases Tim Cook in New York Yankees Cap Then Deletes Tweet

Having attended the reopening of the Apple Store Fifth Avenue, Tim Cook went to watch the New York Yankees play the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday. Despite hiding behind sunglasses and a cap he was spotted at the game.

Spotted at The Stadium

Mr. Cook was focussed on by the cameras. Well known tech blogger Om Malik shared the shot of him at the game on Twitter:

Twitter user Jeff Grossman then tweeted that Eddy Cue, Apple senior vice president of internet software and services, was there too.

Tim Cook’s New York Yankee Cap is ‘Wrong’

One Apple executive who was not there was Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing. He sent a tweet teasing his boss that said: “I get him being at the game, but that cap?? It’s just not right!” That tweet has since been deleted…