macOS: How to Manage Download Permissions in Safari 13

Although Apple hasn’t released macOS Catalina yet, it did update its browser to Safari 13. It has a new downloads section where websites have to ask permission to download stuff.

Download Permissions

  1. Open Safari. Make sure it’s Safari 13 by going into the menu bar and clicking Safari > About Safari.
  2. Open Safari preferences by pressing Command (⌘) + Comma (,).
  3. Click on Websites. In the left sidebar, click on Downloads.

safari 13 download permissions

Whenever you download files with Safari 13, the website will have to ask you permission. You can select different options: Ask, Deny, Allow. Ask makes the website ask you every time. Allow means that it can download files to your computer. Deny means that it can’t download files.

