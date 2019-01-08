Plex Might Soon Offer Movies and Subscriptions

Video company Plex might soon be offering ad-supported movies and subscriptions to take on Apple, Roku, Amazon, and others (via TechCrunch).

Custom Plex Content

Plex recently partnered with Tidal to let people pay US$9.99/month for a Plex Pass + Tidal bundle. Now the company might delve deeper into custom video content, and is holding discussions with copyright holders and content providers. This is similar to how The Roku Channel got started.

Plex co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Scott Olechowski, said:

Now we have the ability to sell other services and bundles. We’re bundling a Plex Pass with TIDAL. That took a little bit of backend work. You can imagine a bunch of different premium [content] that comes together in a single or multiple bundles, potentially. I think, from a commerce perspective, we’ll have ad-supported, we’ll have free obviously, and we’ll have subscriptions. And I think we would like this year to launch transaction [capabilities] as well, just as an option for certain types of content

The video content could be coming this year.

