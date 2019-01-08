CES – SanDisk Introduces Extreme Pro Portable SSD

LAS VEGAS – At Pepcom’s Digital Experience!, SanDisk introduced the Extreme Pro Portable SSD, an upgrade to the existing Extreme Portable SSD. Carrie Fung, Public Relations Specialist, briefed us on the features of this new product.

The most notable difference when compared to the existing product is that the Extreme Pro version can support transfer speeds up to 1 GB/sec, leveraging their lightning fast in-house NVMe technology. Or, the Extreme Pro can reach the theoretical maximum of a USB 3.1 Gen 2 connection which is 10 Gb/sec, whereas the Extreme version can support transfer speeds up to 550 Mb/sec.

The ruggedized design of the Extreme Pro offers an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance, and the aluminum case help both dissipate heat and offers drop resistance up to 6.5 feet. The drive comes with a USB-C connector, and includes USB-C and USB-A adapters so you can connect it to nearly any Mac or PC.

Pricing for the SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD will be US$199 for 500 GB, US$349 for 1 TB, and US$599 for 2 TB, and will be shipping in Spring 2019.