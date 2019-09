LONDON – The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro will be available to preorder in the UK from 1 PM local time (British Summer Time). Preorders become available in the UK at exactly the same time they are available in the U.S. – 5:00 AM Pacific.

The Weekend, And the iPhone 11, Are Almost Here

The Apple Store this side of the Atlantic is also down ahead of the news. As in the U.S., Apple has designed quite a fun image to announce the preorders: