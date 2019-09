LONDON – The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro will be available to preorder in the UK from 1 PM local time (British Summer Time). Preorders become available in the UK at exactly the same time they are available in the U.S. – 5:00 AM Pacific.

The Apple Store this side of the Atlantic is also down ahead of the news. As in the U.S., Apple has designed quite a fun image to announce the preorders: