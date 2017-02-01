Prince Coming to Apple Music, Spotify

It looks like Prince may be streaming on Apple Music and other services soon. An industry insider says deals are in place for the iconic artist’s work to stream on more than just Tidal starting on February 12.

News of the change comes courtesy of an anonymous insider speaking with the New York Post. They said Prince’s library will be available on various streaming services the night of the 2017 Grammy Awards ceremony.

“The switch gets turned on for everybody during the Grammys,” the source said.

Prince’s albums are available for purchase through the iTunes Store and other music download services, but have been streaming exclusively on Tidal since July 2015. That’s been a big feather in Tidal’s raspberry beret, but it’s about to drive off in a little red Corvette.

After Prince died, his estate started laying the groundwork to bring his music back to other streaming services. Those efforts seem to have paid off, at least according to the morning papers.

These new streaming deals are a sign o’ the times for Tidal. For most music fans, the exclusive artist deals were the diamonds and pearls setting it apart from Apple Music and Spotify.

The new streaming deals will include Prince’s albums on the Warner label. Negotiations for his other works, including his unreleased “vault” music, are still under way.