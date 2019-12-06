Apple Shares 2019 Apple Pay Holiday Deals

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
1 minute read
| Product News

Occasionally Apple emails customers to offer a shopping deal, where people can get a small discount if they shop at that retailer using Apple Pay. Now the company has shared a roundup of 2019 Apple Pay holiday deals.

Apple Pay Holiday Deals

Further Reading:

[Everything Apple Pay Cash, From Setup to Sending Money]

[iOS 13: How to Find and Use the iOS Magnifying Glass]

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of