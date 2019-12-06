Apple Shares 2019 Apple Pay Holiday Deals

Occasionally Apple emails customers to offer a shopping deal, where people can get a small discount if they shop at that retailer using Apple Pay. Now the company has shared a roundup of 2019 Apple Pay holiday deals.
Apple Pay Holiday Deals
- 1800-FLOWERS: US$15 off an exclusive holiday gift collection
- 1stdibs: US$150 off when you spend US$500 or more in the app with code PAYFASTER
- BJ’s: US$10 off your next purchase when you spend US$150 or more at BJ’s online
- Club Monaco: Extra US$25 off your next purchase when you spend US$100+ with code PAYFASTER
- Crocs: 25% off purchases through December 13
- Hayneedle: Extra 10% off holiday decor, furniture, gifts, and more
- HBX: Free shipping when you spend US$50 or more
- NY&C: Extra 10% off in the app with code PAYFASTER
- Outdoor Voices: US$25 off your next purchase when you spend US$125 or more
- Snapfish: 50% off all orders in the app with code PAYFASTER
- StockX: US$20 off your next Buy Now purchase when you spend US$200 or more with code PAYFASTER
- Warby Parker: Free set of four illustrated 2020 party frames for ringing in the new year
