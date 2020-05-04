New 13-Inch MacBook Pro Released With Magic Keyboard and More Storage

Apple updated the 13-inch MacBook Pro today and it comes with the new Magic Keyboard, 10th-generation Intel processors, and more storage.

13-inch MacBook Pro

Available to order today at Apple.com, starting at US$1,299 for the regular version and US$1,199 for education pricing.

Delivery times for customers and select Apple Stores starts later this week.

The new MacBook Pro offers 10th-generation Intel i7 processors (Comet Lake) with up to 80% faster graphics performance, 16GB of memory (maximum 32GB), a Retina display with True Tone, up to 4TB of SSD storage, as well as Apple’s new Magic Keyboard with 1mm of key travel. Owners of this new model can rejoice with a physical escape key.

Tom Boger, Apple’s senior director of Mac and iPad Product Marketing:

Whether you’re a college student, a developer, or a creative pro, the 13-inch MacBook Pro delivers powerful performance, a stunning Retina display, and all-day battery life in our most portable pro notebook. Today we’re adding the new Magic Keyboard, doubling the standard storage, and boosting performance, making the 13-inch MacBook Pro an even better value for our customers.

