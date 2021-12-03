Get Exclusive Deals With Apple Pay for the 2021 Holiday Season

Apple is offering exclusive deals to customers when they shop with certain brands and use Apple Pay. Shop online with these retailers through December 15 to save money. These offers are only available in the U.S.

Holidays With Apple Pay

– US$15 off when you spend US$39.99 or more Alex and Ani – US$15 off select full-priced jewelry when you spend US$75 or more with promo code APPLEPAY

– Free ground shipping on sneakers and streetwear in the Stadium Goods app The Children’s Place – US$10 off when you spend US$40 or more

These offers can be had by using the promo code APPLEPAY.