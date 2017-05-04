If you’re on the hunt for a new Twitter client app now that the official Mac app has been killed off, The Iconfactory has a deal they’re hoping you can’t pass up. Twitterrific 5 is on sale for US$7.99 instead of its usual $19.99. The recently reintroduced Mac Twitter client app supports multiple accounts, sharing posts through other services, threaded conversations, color-coded tweets, timeline syncing with the iOS version, and more. It’s a great to see Twitterrific back on the Mac now that Twitter has decided it’s a platform they aren’t natively supporting.
The Best Apple Black Friday Deals For This Weekend [UPDATE]
We’ve scoured the web to bring you the best Apple Black Friday deals from popular retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and more.
The Steam Summer Sale Is On Now Through July 5th
The 2017 Steam Summer Sale has just kicked off. While known for PC games, Steam sells a growing number of of Mac games, so there should be some great deals to be had over the next few days. The sale is on now through Wednesday, July 5th with discounts up to 85 percent on hundreds of games.
Star Wars Windshield Wiper and Other Great Star Wars Day Sales
Today we have come to the intersection of two glorious things: Star Wars and puns. May the Fourth be with you! Kelly found some sales on physical goods to help you celebrate, and zero Bothans died for this information!