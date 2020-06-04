Amazon Runs Apple Watch Series 3 Sale for $179

If you’ve been waiting for an Apple Watch Series 3 sale, Amazon can hook you up with aluminum models for US$179. You can find it on Amazon here.

Apple Watch Series 3 Sale

You can get a 38mm watch for US$179 and a 42mm for US$209. This is the non-cellular model. Here are some features it gives you:

GPS

Retina display

Swim-proof

Optical heart sensor

Elevation sensor

Emergency SOS

Up to 18 hours of battery life

Introduced in 2017, the Apple Watch Series 3 was the first model to come with a cellular LTE option. It’s available in Silver aluminum with a white sport band, or Space Gray aluminum with a black sport band.