Apple Seeds 3rd Dev Betas of iOS 13.2, iPadOS 13.2, tvOS 13.2 – 4th Dev Beta of watchOS 6.1

Apple on Tuesday released the third developer betas for iOS 13.2, iPadOS 13.2, and tvOS 13.2. The company also released the fourth developer beta of watchOS 6.1.

So far, Apple has added features like new emojis, being able to opt-in to human reviews of Siri interactions, more camera controls, and more. Any specific changes in this new round of betas hasn’t yet come to light.

Developers can download the updates on already provisioned devices. If you want to run the betas on a device you haven’t yet provisioned, you can do so through the Apple Developer Connection.