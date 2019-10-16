Apple Schedules 8 Hour Downtime for App Store Connect on October 20th

Apple announced 8 hours of downtime for App Store Connect, the company’s interface for developers and the App Store. The company said the service would be down from 6:00 AM PDT on October 20th, for “up to 8 hours.”

Apple’s developer announcement:

We will be conducting scheduled maintenance on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 6:00 a.m. PT for up to 8 hours. App Store Connect on the web, the App Store Connect app, the App Store Connect API, and the Developer ID notary service will be unavailable during this time. We apologize for any inconvenience and recommend that you make critical deliveries or changes on another day. Certificates, Identifiers & Profiles will remain available.

For real-time status information for developer tools and services, you can check the System Status page.