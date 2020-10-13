During Apple’s virtual keynote on Tuesday the company officially announced its newest iPhone product line. In order of size we’re getting iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 12 Models

All iPhone 12 models will allegedly have an OLED Super Retina XDR display, and a new tough screen using ceramic particles to resist cracks and drops, called Ceramic Shield. All will support 5G with a Smart Data mode to switch between 4G and 5G as a way to preserve battery life. Apple says it has the most 5G bands of any smartphone.

During the announcement Verizon announced the launch of its nationwide 5G network to coincide with the event.

iPhone 12 mini (5.4-in)

Camera : Dual lens (wide angle, ultra wide) at f/1.6

: Dual lens (wide angle, ultra wide) at f/1.6 Colors : Black, white, PRODUCT (RED), blue green

: Black, white, PRODUCT (RED), blue green Storage : 64GB/128GB/256GB

: 64GB/128GB/256GB Price : Starts at US$699

: Starts at US$699 Preorder date : November 6/7

: November 6/7 Launch date : November 13/14

iPhone 12 (6.1-in)

Camera : Dual lens (wide angle, ultra wide) at f/1.6

: Dual lens (wide angle, ultra wide) at f/1.6 Colors : Black, white, PRODUCT (RED), blue green

: Black, white, PRODUCT (RED), blue green Storage : 64GB/128GB/256GB

: 64GB/128GB/256GB Price : Starts at US$799

: Starts at US$799 Preorder date : October 16/17

: October 16/17 Launch date : October 23/24

iPhone 12 Pro (6.1-in)

Camera : Triple lens with LiDAR, wide angle (7-elementlens), f/1.6, 52mm telephoto, 4x optical zoom

: Triple lens with LiDAR, wide angle (7-elementlens), f/1.6, 52mm telephoto, 4x optical zoom Colors : Gold, silver, graphite, blue

: Gold, silver, graphite, blue Storage : 128GB/256GB/512GB

: 128GB/256GB/512GB Price : Starts at US$999

: Starts at US$999 Preorder date : October 16/17

: October 16/17 Launch date : October 23/24

iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7-in)

Camera : Triple lens with LiDAR, wide angle (7-element lens), f/1.6, 65mm telephoto, 5x optical zoom

: Triple lens with LiDAR, wide angle (7-element lens), f/1.6, 65mm telephoto, 5x optical zoom Colors : Gold, silver, graphite, blue

: Gold, silver, graphite, blue Storage : 128GB/256GB/512GB

: 128GB/256GB/512GB Price : Starts at US$1,099

: Starts at US$1,099 Preorder date : November 13/14

: November 13/14 Launch date : November 20/21

The new A14 Bionic chip powering these models was built on a 5nm process, featuring 11.8 billion transistors. It has a 6-core CPU, a 4-core GPU, and the Neural Engine has 16-cores that can run 11 trillion operations per second. Apple says it can run console-quality games.

Each phone’s wireless charging capabilities can use a new MagSafe technology to enable special magnetic chargers as well as accessories like a wallet attachment and a leather sleeve. Apple is also opening the magnet up for other companies like Belkin to enable a robust accessory ecosystem.