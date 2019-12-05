Credit Bureaus Start to Add Apple Card to Reports

Goldman Sachs tweeted today that credit bureaus are starting to add the Apple Card to their credit reports, starting with TransUnion (via Macrumors).

Apple Card Credit Reports

The information that the Apple Card supplies to your credit report includes the date the account was opened, credit balance, and payment status.

This could be a good thing for some people, as more credit means your credit utilization should be lower.

