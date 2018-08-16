Here’s How You Can Fill Your Home With Apple Decorations

There’s a new Kickstarter project that will help you fill your home with Apple decorations. Specifically, plushy pillows in the shape of certain Apple products.

[Standards Manual Brings History of Emoji to Life in New Kickstarter Book]

The Iconic Pillow Collection

It’s called the Iconic Pillow Collection, and it’s a “cuddly tribute to the tech that changed our lives.” It includes five pillows:

1977 Apple II pillow

1984 Macintosh pillow

1998 iMac G3 pillow

2001 iPod pillow

2007 iPhone pillow

Each pillow has embroidery and other details that make it look like the product it was designer after. The project has been fully funded, and rewards start at US$39.

[A Fighting Robot Called Super Anthony is on Kickstarter]