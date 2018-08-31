Apple Fixes ‘New iOS Update’ Bug with iOS 12 Developer Beta 12 and Public Beta 10

Apple released iOS 12 Developer Beta 12 for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch on Friday, the second beta this week. The company also released iOS 12 Public Beta 10. The updates appear to fix an alert bug spamming the notification that there was a “New iOS Update.” Beta testers began experiencing that issue on Thursday.

That said, you really do have a new iOS update now.

iOS 12

Apple introduced iOS 12 during its annual Worldwide Developer Conference at the beginning of June. The new iPhone and iPad operating system packs in better Notification Center management, Siri Shortcuts for automating tasks on your iPhone or iPad, additional Animoji, custom-designed Memoji, Screen Time app use management, Group FaceTime, ARKit 2, and more.

We’re seeing shorter times between iOS 12 beta as we get closer to its likely September release, though this release should be considered more of a bug fixing release.

You need an Apple Developer account to download the developer beta. Everyone else can sign up for the public beta at Apple’s website.

The official public release of iOS 12 is coming this fall and will be a free upgrade for compatible iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch models.