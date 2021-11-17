Apple Music App Rolling Out on LG TVs [Updated]

LG TVs are getting a Apple Music app. MacRumors reported the product is currently rolling out, although it was not clear at the time of this writing which models are getting it. LG confirmed to The Mac Observer that the app is available on any of its smart TVs running webOS 4.0 or higher.



Apple Music App on LG TVs

Apple Music can be found in the new app section. The electronics maker tweeted out the news too:



Get ready to turn up the volume ðŸ”Š @AppleMusic is now on LG Smart TVs with over 90 million songs streaming ad-free. pic.twitter.com/bI3BdbLqjr — LG Electronics (@LGUS) November 17, 2021

This move follows LG announcing that it was offering three months of Apple TV+ to new subscribers in countries where the service is available. That offer began on November 15. There is now equivalent free trial offer for Apple Music.

[Updated: 17 November following clarification on compatibility and free offer.[