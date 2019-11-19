Apple Pay Belarus Begins With BPS-Sberbank

Apple Pay Belarus begins its rollout starting with BPS-Sberbank, one of the oldest and biggest banks in the Republic of Belarus.

Apple Pay Belarus

The bank is also offering promotions to encourage customers to start using Apple Pay. Some offers are valid until January 2020, others are valid from November 20 to December 20, 2019. Finally, others are valid until December 15, 2019.

Every second metro ride is free with Visa and Apple Pay.

Pay with Visa from 20 BYN and get popcorn in Silver Screen.

Pay with Visa from 20 BYN and get a chocolate bar in Hippo.

Pay with Mastercard from 7 BYN and get McFlurry at McDonald`s.

Pay for purchases with Mastercard and get 20 subway rides.

Pay with Visa from 20 BYN and get 0.5 Coca-Cola in Papa Jones.

Pay with Visa from 20 BYN and get wet wipes in Buslik.

Pay with Visa from 20 BYN and get MaxFactor mascara in Kravt.

Pay with Visa from 20 BYN and get Vitamin C on the Adel network

You can add your BPS card to iOS Wallet by opening Wallet, tapping the plus (+) button in the upper-right corner, and scanning the card with the camera. You can also add card details manually.

