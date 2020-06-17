Apple Redesigns App Store Connect Website

Along with redesigning the Apple Developer app on macOS, Apple has also redesigned the App Store connect website.

App Store Connect

The interface is clean and minimal, using the design language Apple introduced with iOS 11 using bold titles. Importantly, the website is useable on iPhones and iPads, which had trouble with the website in the past.

App Store Connect is a tool for developers to manage apps across iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. You can see the latest trends with your app, receive notifications from user reviews, and respond to user reviews. App Store Connect is also available in the App Store.