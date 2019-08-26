Apple Releases tvOS 12.4.1 to Address Security Issue

Apple released tvOS 12.4.1 on Monday. The security release addresses a vulnerability that could allow the bad guys to take over your Apple TV.

As is usual for tvOS updates, the release notes on your Apple TV say next to nothing. The security patch notes document that accompanied the release specify that the following issue was fixed:

Kernel Available for: iPhone 5s and later, iPad Air and later, and iPod touch 6th generation

Impact: A malicious application may be able to execute arbitrary code with system privileges

Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management.

CVE-2019-8605: Ned Williamson working with Google Project Zero

You can download the update through Software Update on your Apple TV.