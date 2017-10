Apple seeded macOS High Sierra 10.13.1 Developer Beta 4 on Monday. The 10.13.1 cycle of developer betas include the same new emojis being introduced in iOS 11.1, as well as a fix for the KRACK Wi-Fi exploit.

Registered developers can find the update at the Apple Developer Connection. Devices that have already been provisioned for the developer beta cycle can find the update in Software Update in the Mac App Store.