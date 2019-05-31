Apple is Shutting Down Back to My Mac on July 1

On July 1, 2019 Apple plans to shut down its Back to My Mac service. This let users set up a network of Macs that could be accessed remotely, as well as remotely access a different Mac.

Back to My Mac

On a support page, Apple lists tools and service to help users transition out of Back to My Mac. Some alternatives:

In 2018 Apple warned that it would shut down Back to My Mac for macOS Mojave. But it’s now clear that it will be removed altogether, from all versions of macOS.

