During Apple’s September 15 event, Apple announced the Apple Watch Series6 with a pulse oximeter. Also, new colors include blue, graphite and product RED. A new dual core S6 SoC, based on the A13. is 20 percent faster that Series S5.

From Apple:

Apple Watch Series 6 expands the health capabilities of previous Apple Watch models with a new feature that conveniently measures the oxygen saturation of the user’s blood, so they can better understand their overall fitness and wellness. Oxygen saturation, or SpO2, represents the percentage of oxygen being carried by red blood cells from the lungs to the rest of the body, and indicates how well this oxygenated blood is being delivered throughout the body.

Plus, “enhanced Always-On Retina display on Apple Watch Series 6 is up to 2.5 times brighter than Apple Watch Series 5 outdoors when the user’s wrist is down.”

An improved Always-On altimeter provides elevation data.

Pricing: Series 6 (GPS) starts at $399 and (GPS + Cellular) starts at $499. For more details, see Apple’s press release