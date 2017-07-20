Apple’s Clips App Updated With Disney and Pixar Effects

Today Apple updated its video editing app Clips with new features, and also revealed that the Clips app has 1 million unique monthly users. The update includes new graphic overlays, posters, and usability improvements.
Clips App Update
- Customize your videos with animated Disney graphics featuring Mickey, Minnie, and more
- Add Pixar graphics to your videos with characters from Toy Story and Inside Out
- Choose from dozens of new customizable text banners, overlays, and posters
- Live Title edit button makes it faster and easier to edit Live Title text
- Share button now appears on main screen when creating a video
- When adding posters and existing photos, audio is automatically muted if no speech is detected
- When the same animated overlay is added to successive clips, the animation occurs only on the first clip
- Improved usability and reliability
The update—version 1.1—is available immediately to all customers. The new features make it easier to supercharge your videos and let the creativity flow. Apple put together a video to show off all the new features, which you can watch below. It’s interesting to note that Clips now has over a million monthly active users, despite launching only several months ago in April.
