Astropad Studio Turns Your iPad Pro into a Pro-level Mac Graphics Tablet

Astropad is a cool app that lets you use your iPad as a full-on graphics tablet for your Mac, but may be a little limited for pro users looking for an alternative to Wacom’s Cintiq tablets. That’s not a problem any more thanks to today’s Astropad Studio launch.

Astropad Studio lets you use your iPad Pro as a high resolution graphics tablet and second display with your Mac. You link the two via USB or WiFi, and you can set a part of your Mac’s display to show on your iPad–handy when you need to maximize screen space when working on graphics.

Like Astropad Standard, Astropad Studio color corrects on the fly so what you see on your iPad and Mac displays match, and it works with any app—not just graphics apps. Astropad Studio goes beyond it’s older sibling with substantially faster data throughput, much lower latency, keyboard and gesture support, an eraser tool, unlimited shortcut sets, hover simulation, Apple Pencil pressure sensitivity, and more.

Based on our testing, Astropad Studio’s WiFi connection offers surprisingly fluid performance that’s on par with Astropad Standard’s USB-only connection. That’s saying something because the Standard version performs amazingly well.

Astropad Studio requires an iPad Pro and Apple Pencil, and costs US$7.99 a month or $64.99 a year. Astropad Standard is still available as a one-time purchase for $29.99.