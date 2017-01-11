Astropad Studio Turns Your iPad Pro into a Pro-level Mac Graphics Tablet

Astropad is a cool app that lets you use your iPad as a full-on graphics tablet for your Mac, but may be a little limited for pro users looking for an alternative to Wacom’s Cintiq tablets. That’s not a problem any more thanks to today’s Astropad Studio launch.
Astropad Studio lets you use your iPad Pro as a high resolution graphics tablet and second display with your Mac. You link the two via USB or WiFi, and you can set a part of your Mac’s display to show on your iPad–handy when you need to maximize screen space when working on graphics.
Like Astropad Standard, Astropad Studio color corrects on the fly so what you see on your iPad and Mac displays match, and it works with any app—not just graphics apps. Astropad Studio goes beyond it’s older sibling with substantially faster data throughput, much lower latency, keyboard and gesture support, an eraser tool, unlimited shortcut sets, hover simulation, Apple Pencil pressure sensitivity, and more.
Based on our testing, Astropad Studio’s WiFi connection offers surprisingly fluid performance that’s on par with Astropad Standard’s USB-only connection. That’s saying something because the Standard version performs amazingly well.
Astropad Studio requires an iPad Pro and Apple Pencil, and costs US$7.99 a month or $64.99 a year. Astropad Standard is still available as a one-time purchase for $29.99.
Might be an OK product, but there is no way in hell I’m going to pay a monthly or yearly “subscription” for a standalone piece of software that doesn’t need any special cloud services – and implements an obvious feature that Apple should have built into iOS/macOS to begin with!
It is my hope that nobody will put up with this abominable business model, and that developers will go back to sane pricing schemes rather than obnoxious subscriptions.
For now, everyone should consider sanely priced alternatives like Air Display 3, which may not be as sophisticated in terms of multitouch but which works fine over USB and Wi-Fi.
I’d also recommend against buying AstroPad standard – it may be a one-time purchase but it appears a dead-end product that the company is not improving as it shifts to a loathsome subscription model for AstroPad studio.
I’m also sorry to see that it appears that Duet Display has also gone to an obnoxious subscription model “$20 a year.” Forget it, Duet Display and AstroPad!