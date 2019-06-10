Apple Launches Beats Club Collection Solo3 Headphones

Andrew Orr

| Product News

Apple launched the Beats Club Collection today for Solo3 wireless headphones. They come in a range of color combinations.

Beats Club Collection

Like the other Solo3 headphones, the Beats Club Collection costs US$199.95 each. All other Solo3s have been discontinued expect for the special Mickey Mouse edition.

Beats club collection

Specs

  • Connect via Class 1 Bluetooth with your device for wireless listening
  • The award-winning sound and design you’ve come to love from Beats
  • Up to 40 hours of battery life for multi-day use
  • With Fast Fuel, 5 minutes of charging gives you 3 hours of playback when battery is low
  • Adjustable fit with comfort-cushioned ear cups made for everyday use
  • Sleek, streamlined design that’s durable and foldable to go everywhere you do
  • Take calls, control your music, and activate Siri with the multifunction on-ear controls

Apple is also providing a US$70 discount for Beats Studio3 headphones, dropping the price from US$349.95 to US$279.95. This discount includes the Skyline collection and the Solo3 Mickey Mouse edition.

