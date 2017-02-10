BeatsX Headphones Finally Launch On Apple Store

Apple has finally launched the long-awaited BeatsX headphones for US$150. The headphones were originally delayed in Fall 2016. Apple’s website listed shipping times of 4-5 business days for White and Black colors, and 8-11 days for Blue and Gray.

BeatsX Launch Day

The BeatsX headphones are Bluetooth using Apple’s W1 chip, but in a different way than the AirPods. BeatsX are tethered together with a neck cable and come with a Lightning charging cable. The headphones also ship with four interchangeable ear tips in different sizes and removable wingtips if you decide to go running with them.

The headphones will give you up to eight hours of music playback on a full charge. You can get two hours of playing on only five minutes. You’ll also enjoy optimized noise isolation for an “immersive listening experience.”