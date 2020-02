Apple now sells certified refurbished 16-inch MacBook Pros on its website, a model that was released in November 2019.

Certified Refurbished

Refurbished MacBook Pros come with a one-year warranty program, and can be extended to three years with AppleCare+. All refurbished models are 15% off the brand new models, and Apple inspects each one, cleans them, and tests them for any issues.

You can see the refurbished selection here.

