Lady Gaga to Host Apple Music ‘GAGA RADIO’ Show Every Friday

Starting Friday, August 7, at 2PM ET, Lady Gaga will host GAGA RADIO on Apple Music and every Friday thereafter.
The artist will speak with DJs, producers, and other artists who inspired her and helped bring her album “Chromatica” to the public. Each episode will also have an exclusive DJ mix from one of Gaga’s guests.
The inspiration for Lady Gaga’s hyperactive 2020 album Chromatica came from one magical place: the dance floor. A joyride of glittery synths and let-your-hair-down hooks, it captures the singular, soul-cleansing euphoria found from sweating under a disco ball.