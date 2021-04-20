The iMac has been completely redesigned to give customers an M1 chip, a thin, 11.5mm 4.5K Retina display, and a 1080p FaceTime HD camera.
2021 iMac Features
- This new 24-inch iMac is available to order April 30 and starts shipping in the second half of May
- It starts at US$1,299 for a 7-core GPU and US$1,499 for an 8-core GPU with four extra colors
- The new iMac includes a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, studio-quality mics, and a six-speaker sound system
- With the accompanying Magic Keyboard, iMac users get Touch ID for the first time
- iMac features softer colors and thinner borders on the front and comes in green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver
- It brings a new type of magnetic connector with a woven, color-matched cable
Every iMac features two Thunderbolt ports for superfast data transfers, giving customers high-performance options to connect to more devices, including support for up to a 6K display, like Apple Pro Display XDR, and Wi-Fi 6 delivers faster wireless performance. The 8-core iMac configuration offers two additional USB-C ports and also features a 1Gbps Ethernet port in the power adapter.