The iMac has been completely redesigned to give customers an M1 chip, a thin, 11.5mm 4.5K Retina display, and a 1080p FaceTime HD camera.

2021 iMac Features

This new 24-inch iMac is available to order April 30 and starts shipping in the second half of May

It starts at US$1,299 for a 7-core GPU and US$1,499 for an 8-core GPU with four extra colors

The new iMac includes a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, studio-quality mics, and a six-speaker sound system

With the accompanying Magic Keyboard, iMac users get Touch ID for the first time

iMac features softer colors and thinner borders on the front and comes in green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver

It brings a new type of magnetic connector with a woven, color-matched cable

Every iMac features two Thunderbolt ports for superfast data transfers, giving customers high-performance options to connect to more devices, including support for up to a 6K display, like Apple Pro Display XDR, and Wi-Fi 6 delivers faster wireless performance. The 8-core iMac configuration offers two additional USB-C ports and also features a 1Gbps Ethernet port in the power adapter.