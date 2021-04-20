A surprising new update announced at Apple’s spring event involves the iPad Pro with an M1 chip. Oh, and let’s not gloss over the Liquid Retina XDR display powered by the mini LED screen.
M1 iPad Pro Features
- Order on April 30, ships in the second half of May
- 11-inch model starts at US$799 and the 12,9-inch model starts at US$1,099
- Liquid Retina XDR display comes to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. It’s powered by 10,000 mini LEDs to bring up to 1,000 nits of full-screen brightness, 1,600 nits of peak brightness, and a 1 million-to-1 contrast ratio
- The M1 chip brings an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU, and a 16-core Apple Neural Engine
- Need more storage? You can now buy an iPad Pro with 2TB
- 5G is now available with support for eSIM, allowing the device to reach speeds up to 4Gbps in areas that support this next-gen wireless network
- Support for Thunderbolt and USB 4 on the iPad Pro’s USB-C port
- Center Stage let’s the front-facing camera keep you in focus at all times thanks to the 12MP Ultra Wide lens. As users move around, Center Stage automatically pans to keep them in the shot. When others join in, the camera detects them too, and smoothly zooms out to fit everyone into the view
Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing:
With M1’s huge jump in performance, a groundbreaking extreme dynamic range experience on the 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, up to 2TB of high-speed storage, Thunderbolt expansion, a four-speaker audio system, pro cameras with LiDAR Scanner, blazing-fast 5G connectivity, an amazing video-calling experience with Center Stage — combined with the advanced features of iPadOS and a powerful pro app ecosystem all in a device users can hold in one hand — there’s nothing else like iPad Pro.
Any idea why they say 8GB or 16GB of RAM? I checked the Apple Store and there’s no place to configure RAM when ordering.
It sounds like you get 16GB of RAM when you select the 2TB storage option.
👍