A surprising new update announced at Apple’s spring event involves the iPad Pro with an M1 chip. Oh, and let’s not gloss over the Liquid Retina XDR display powered by the mini LED screen.

M1 iPad Pro Features

Order on April 30, ships in the second half of May

11-inch model starts at US$799 and the 12,9-inch model starts at US$1,099

Liquid Retina XDR display comes to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. It’s powered by 10,000 mini LEDs to bring up to 1,000 nits of full-screen brightness, 1,600 nits of peak brightness, and a 1 million-to-1 contrast ratio

The M1 chip brings an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU, and a 16-core Apple Neural Engine

Need more storage? You can now buy an iPad Pro with 2TB

5G is now available with support for eSIM, allowing the device to reach speeds up to 4Gbps in areas that support this next-gen wireless network

Support for Thunderbolt and USB 4 on the iPad Pro’s USB-C port

Center Stage let’s the front-facing camera keep you in focus at all times thanks to the 12MP Ultra Wide lens. As users move around, Center Stage automatically pans to keep them in the shot. When others join in, the camera detects them too, and smoothly zooms out to fit everyone into the view

