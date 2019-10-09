Instagram Gets Dark Mode in iOS 13

Instagram has gone dark. Dark Mode has arrived for the photo-sharing app in iOS 13.

Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri tweeted about the update Tuesday. It is available by switching on dark mode on your phone.

Starting today, you can use Instagram in dark mode on iOS 13 or Android 10. Turn dark mode on your phone to try it out. 👀 — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) October 8, 2019

Dark mode is intended to make browsing in low light conditions easier on the eye. While i’m sure many people will like this feature, not surprisingly, Mr. Mosseri got a load of replies asking for other features. This included the return of chronological order in the main feed! He later revealed a new camera design too: