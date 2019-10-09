iOS 13: Double Tap to Zoom in Safari No Longer Works

You may have noticed in iOS 13 and iPadOS that double tap to zoom in Safari no longer works. This feature let you double tap on the screen to zoom into a webpage to make it easier to read.screenshot of double tap to zoom in safari

Double Tap Zoom

Instead of double tapping you’ll have to pinch and un-pinch to zoom in and out. While it’s not a huge change, it was a feature that made using your iPhone with one hand easier.

If you’ve noticed other small features that have been removed, share them in the comments below and we’ll write about it.

