iOS 12.1.3 is Out With Bug Fixes

Apple has released iOS 12.1.3 today with fixes for bugs. Other OS updates should also be available as well.

iOS 12.1.3

iPhone & iPad

Fixes an issue in Messages that could impact scrolling through photos in the Details view.

Addresses an issue where photos could have striped artifacts after being sent from the Share Sheet.

Fixes an issue that may cause audio distortion when using external audio input devices on iPad Pro (2018).

Resolves an issue that could cause certain CarPlay systems to disconnect from iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max.

HomePod

Fixes an issue that could cause HomePod to restart.

Addresses an issue that could cause Siri to stop listening.

Your HomePod should automatically update by default. But you can do it manually in the iOS Home app. Tap the home icon in the upper left, scroll down to the speakers section and tap software update.

For iPhone and iPad go to Settings > General > Software Update.

