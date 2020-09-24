Apple released iOS 14.0.1 on Thursday primarily to fix the “default apps bug” that would reset your default mail and browser app upon reboot.

iOS 14.0.1 Release Notes

Download the new update by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

Fixes an issue that could cause default browser and mail settings to reset after restarting your ‌iPhone‌

Addresses an issue that could prevent camera previews from displaying on ‌iPhone‌ 7 and ‌iPhone‌ 7 Plus

Fixes an issue that could prevent your ‌iPhone‌ from connecting to Wi-Fi networks

Resolves an issue that could prevent sending email with some mail providers

Addresses an issue that could prevent images from appearing in the News widget

Updates for Apple’s other operating systems have also been released.