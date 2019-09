Apple is reducing the price of the iPad Pro 1TB models by US$200, according to its updated webpages.

iPad Pro 1TB

The 11-inch iPad Pro 1TB is now US$1,349, while the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 1TB is now US$1,549. Although we haven’t heard iPad Pro rumors in a while, the upcoming models are said to have the same three lens camera system as the iPhone 11 Pro.

